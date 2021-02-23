Facebook agrees to restore news content in Australia

ANKARA (AA) – Australian government on Tuesday said that Facebook will reverse its decision to block access to news content in the country in the coming days.

In a joint statement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said that the Australian government will introduce further amendments to the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code on Tuesday.

"These amendments will provide further clarity to digital platforms and news media businesses about the way the Code is intended to operate and strengthen the framework for ensuring news media businesses are fairly remunerated," the statement said.

"The Government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days," it added.

On Monday, the Australian government had announced to stop its advertising campaign on Facebook.

The move came after the social media giant blocked users in the country from viewing or sharing news content on the platform, in response to a proposed law which would make tech giants pay for news content on their platforms.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid