By Betul Yuruk

NEW YORK (AA) – Facebook on Saturday announced that it suspended the account of the leader of Venezuela for 30 days.

Nicolas Maduro violated the social media platform’s policies by promoting misinformation about a medicine called Carvatinir, which he claimed cures the coronavirus, the company said.

Facebook suspended the account and removed the video that was posted by Maduro.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara