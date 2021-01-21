Families victimized by PKK protest in SE Turkey

By Ekrem Payan

SIRNAK, Turkey (AA) – Families who have suffered in the bloody four-decade PKK terror campaign staged a demonstration Thursday in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak.

Women of Sirnak and families and veterans of Turkey’s war on terror marched against the terror group before gathering in front of the provincial headquarters of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). The pollical group is accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror organization.

While holding Turkish flags and pictures of abducted children, demonstrators chanted anti-PKK and anti-HDP slogans, including "Martyrs are immortal our land is indivisible" and "damn with PKK, collaborator HDP."

One mother, whose son was abducted by the PKK five years ago when at the age of 14, said she is determined to resume protesting.

"We cannot sleep at night. I am looking forward to seeing my son. I want my son back from HDP," she said.

Another protest outside the office of HDP in southeastern Diyarbakir province began Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said PKK terrorists forcibly recruited their children.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.