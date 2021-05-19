Famous Bosnian actor condemns Israel's attacks on Palestinians

Kemal Zorlak,Lejla Biogradlija, Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Famous film actor from Bosnia and Herzegovina Adnan Haskovic condemned Israel for violations against Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

Haskovic told Anadolu Agency that Israel does not have an excuse for attacks on unarmed civilians and innocent children.

"I think all of them are planned and purposeful. You cannot see this persecution, terror, attacks, and detentions against men, women, and children in movies,'' said Haskovic.

He said he could not understand what kind of spirit supporters of Israel possess.

"In recent days, stories are turning as Israel has responded to attacks from Hamas. If Hamas had such great power, the Palestinians would not have been fighting with stones for years,'' said Haskovic.

He noted that people feel weak in the face of what Israel is doing.

"I want to help, but my strength is insufficient. Those who can afford it do nothing. I take refuge in Allah. In this world, the hereafter awaits those who are not punished,'' he said.

Israeli forces in recent days have attacked Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, who were evicted by an Israeli court.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, killing more than 227 Palestinians, including children and women, according to health officials in the enclave. At least 1,620 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.