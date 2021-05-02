Fans storm Old Trafford, Man Utd vs. Liverpool postponed

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – English Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed on Sunday due to safety concerns following fan protests at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches," Premier League said in a statement.

"Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification," it added.

Fans gathered around Old Trafford at around 1 p.m. local time to protest the Glazer ownership for an initial decision on participating at European Super League.

Things got escalated after that as the fans stormed the pitch, chanting, "we want Glazers out."

The game was originally due to kick off at 3.30 p.m. but was delayed because of security concerns.

The Premier League noted that a new date for the game would be communicated in due course.