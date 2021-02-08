Fatal accident kills 11 in Nigerian southern state

Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – At least 11 people were killed Monday when a bus flipped and bursts into flames in southern Ebonyi State.

Police spokesperson Loveth Odah said the accident occurred along the Afikpo-Okigwe expressway.

She said a 14-seat bus lost control after one of its tires exploded, forcing it to somersault before bursting into flames.

"The fire burnt 11 of the passengers beyond recognition," she said.

She also disclosed that three survivors were recuperating at a hospital.

It was the first high fatality accident in the area in 2021.