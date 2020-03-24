Father of ‘Asterix' dies at age 92

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak



ANKARA (AA) – Famous for his Asterix comic books, French comic book artist and illustrator Albert Uderzo, has died at the age of 92.

His family confirmed the legendary writer's death on Tuesday.

Uderzo was reported to have died of a heart attack in his sleep.

Asterix debuted in 1959 in the French magazine PIlote, written by René Goscinny and illustrated by Albert Uderzo. The publication celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.

When Goscinny died in 1977, Uderzo took over the writing until 2009.

The series, which was based on Gaulish warriors having adventures and fighting the Roman Empire during the era of Julius Caesar was translated into more than 100 languages and sold more than 380 million copies worldwide.