Father of Aston Villa manager claimed by COVID-19

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Ron Smith, the father of Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith, has passed away at age 79 after contracting coronavirus.

The English Premier League club announced the death on their website late Wednesday.

''Ron, who had recently been living in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia six years ago, contracted coronavirus four weeks ago and after a short spell in hospital passed away with his family at his side,'' the club said.

''A lifelong supporter, Ron was a steward at Villa Park for many years and passed on his love of the club down to his children.''