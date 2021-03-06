Fenerbahce appeal to federation for pre-1959 titles

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce have appealed to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to add titles to their record before the national league was established in 1959, the club announced on Saturday.

Fenerbahce requested that titles they won before 1959 should be added to the club's total Super Lig titles.

The club said their three league titles in the 1932-1933, 1934-1935, and 1943-1944 seasons, along with six championships in 1936-1937, 1939-1940, 1942-1943, 1944-1945, 1945-1946, and 1949-1950 should be added to the team’s number of official titles.

The TFF recognizes league titles after 1959.

According to the federation, Fenerbahce now have 19 titles but the Istanbul club claims the number should be increased to 28.