Fenerbahce beat Goztepe 3-2 to top Super Lig

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce defeated Goztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors drew first blood in the 27th minute as Fenerbahce’s Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa scored from a penalty at Gursel Aksel Stadium.

But Goztepe's Brazilian winger Guilherme Costa Marques pulled level in the 34th minute with a penalty kick.

Near the end of the first half, Fenerbahce’s Turkish center back Serdar Aziz gave his team a 2-1 lead with a header.

In the 51st minute, Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas made it 3-1 for Fenerbahce, scoring a header.

Goztepe narrowed the gap in the 63rd minute as Guilherme had an easy chance to tap the ball into Fenerbahce’s net.

The Izmir team took risks for an equalizer, but Fenerbahce secured a 3-2 win.

Following their victory in week five, Fenerbahce boosted their points to 11 to top the league table.

Goztepe are currently in 10th spot with 6 points.

Second-place Aytemiz Alanyaspor has 10 points in four matches as the team from the Turkish Mediterranean will visit Istanbul’s Galatasaray for Monday’s league match.

Galatasaray is in fifth place in the Super Lig with 7 points.

– Sunday’s results:

Fatih Karagumruk – Kasimpasa: 1-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Gaziantep FK: 1-1

Goztepe – Fenerbahce: 2-3