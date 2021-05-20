Fenerbahce beat Pinar Karsiyaka in 1st game of playoff semifinals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Istanbul's Fenerbahce Beko tasted an 83-79 victory over Izmir's Pinar Karsiyaka on Thursday in the first game of the ING Basketball Super League playoff semifinals.

French guard Nando de Colo was Fenerbahce's highest scorer with 22 points and seven assists at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

German forward Danilo Timon Barthel scored 14 points and seven rebounds, while Czech player Jan Vesely finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

For the Izmir basketball side, Tony Taylor scored 20 points and Seketoure Michael Henry 16 points.

Pinar Karsiyaka head coach Ufuk Sarica was disqualified after receiving his second technical foul.

Game 2 of the semifinals between the sides will be played at Fenerbahce Beko's home ground again on Saturday.