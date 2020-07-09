Fenerbahce Beko acquire Lithuanian forward Ulanovas

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball team Fenerbahce Beko announced Thursday that Edgaras Ulanovas signed a two-year contract with the club.

"We are pleased to announce that our team has agreed a two year deal with Lithuanian forward Edgaras Ulanovas," the Istanbul club said on its website.

"He is known as one of the best small forwards of the EuroLeague not only with his high energy and low-post skills but also with his abilities on defense," it added.

The 28-year-old averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28 EuroLeague games last season when he was in Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas.

Ulanovas helped Zalgiris reach the EuroLeague Final Four in 2018 and the playoffs in 2019.

With Zalgiris, he won six consecutive Lithuanian League titles from 2015 to 2020, and four Lithuanian Cups.