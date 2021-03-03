Fenerbahce Beko beat AX Armani Exchange Milan

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko beat their Italian opponents AX Armani Exchange Milan 100-92 late Wednesday to pick up their 16th win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

Fenerbahce Beko's French star Nando De Colo was the Istanbul team's top scorer with 20 points at Milan's Mediolanum Forum.

Lorenzo Brown racked up 18 points for Fenerbahce Beko in the Round 27 game.

The team’s Czech center Jan Vesely had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Vesely also produced eight assists.

Two other Fenerbahce Beko players — Marko Guduric and Pierre Dyshawn — scored 15 points each.

AX Armani Exchange Milan was led by American-Serbian guard Kevin Punter, who scored 20 points against the Turkish club.

Ex-Fenerbahce forward Luigi Datome scored 16 points and had six rebounds for AX Armani Exchange Milan.

Shavon Shields and Sergio Rodriguez combined 27 points for the Italian club.

Shields had 14 points and Rodriguez scored 13.

Fenerbahce Beko has a 16-11 win/loss record.

AX Armani Exchange Milan suffered their 10th loss this season. The Italian club won 17 games.

In the next fixture, Fenerbahce Beko will visit France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne on March 5 at the Astroballe arena.