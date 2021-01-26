Fenerbahce Beko claim 82-75 win over Maccabi Playtika

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Fenerbahce recorded a seventh consecutive win by beating Israel's Maccabi Playtika 82-75 in EuroLeague's Round 22 game on Tuesday.

Jan Vesely led Fenerbahce with 18 points and six rebounds at the Ulker Sports Arena.

Nando de Colo finished with 16, while Dyshawn Pierre 15.

Elijah Bryant scored 18 points for Maccabi Playtika, while Scottie Wilbekin recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Ninth-placed Fenerbahce have improved to a 12-10 win-loss record in the EuroLeague standings.