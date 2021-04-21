Fenerbahce Beko lose first game of EuroLeague playoffs

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko lost against Russian heavyweights CSKA Moscow 92-76 in game one of the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce Beko were leading the game 66-64 by the end of the third quarter, but CSKA Moscow dominated the last period, scoring 28 points in the last 10 minutes.

The visitors racked up 10 points in the last quarter to lose the match at Moscow's Megasport Arena.

Fenerbahce Beko's French playmaker guard Nando De Colo scored 27 points against CSKA Moscow and had three steals as well.

The Istanbul team's Lorenzo Brown produced 12 points.

CSKA Moscow pair Daniel Hackett and Will Clyburn scored 20 points each.

The Russian club's German forward Johannes Voigtmann made a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Game one hosted a limited number of spectators at Megasport Arena as part of coronavirus measures.

Leading the playoff series 1-0, CSKA Moscow will be the hosts of the second game at the same venue on April 23.

Game three will be played at Istanbul's Ulker Sports and Event Hall on April 28. If needed, the fourth match will be in Istanbul as well on April 30.

If the CSKA Moscow-Fenerbahce Beko series tied at 2-2, game five in Moscow would decide the victor.

– Playoff format

The playoff phase is played by the best-of-five series, meaning the first team in the matchups to bag three wins will advance to the Final Four, which will be held in Cologne, Germany.

Lanxess Arena will host the final four from May 28-30.

The semifinals will be held on May 28 and the third place game and championship match will be played on May 30.