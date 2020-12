By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko will take on Germany's ALBA Berlin in round 13 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

The game will kick off at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena at 1900GMT.

The Turkish side are at the 12th place with five wins and seven defeats.

ALBA Berlin, on the contrary, rank 14th with four wins and seven losses.