Fenerbahce Beko trounce Russia's Khimki in EuroLeague

By Yunus Kaymaz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko hammered Russian opponents Khimki Moscow Region 107-76 in a Thursday Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game to extend its winning run to eight matches.

Fenerbahce Beko's French star Nando De Colo scored 18 points against Khimki in Round 23 held in Moscow's Mytishchi Arena.

The Istanbul team's Lorenzo Brown produced 17 points and six assists.

Fenerbahce Beko's Czech center Jan Vesely tallied 15 points and four assists.

Its pair Marko Guduric and Dyshawn Pierre scored 14 points each.

Also, the visitors' Jarell Eddie racked up 10 points.

Khimki's Russian guard Alexey Shved was the game's top scorer with 29 points.

Shved had five assists but seven turnovers.

Another Russian guard, Evgeny Voronov, had 11 points for Khimki.

Shved and Voronov were the only Khimki players to reach double digits in points.

This season, Fenerbahce Beko had a 13-10 win/loss record.

However Khimki are having a disappointing season in the EuroLeague. The Moscow club had two wins but 21 losses in the 2020-21 campaign.

In the next round, Fenerbahce Beko will face Russian team Zenit St Petersburg on Feb. 5 in Istanbul.