Fenerbahce come from behind to beat Basaksehir 2-1

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce claimed a critical away for the title race by sealing a 2-1 win against Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday.

Omer Ali Sahiner scored the opener for the home side at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium but visitors equalized through Attila Szalai's goal in the first half.

In the second half, Dimitris Pelkas scored the winner in the 57th minute to complete his team's comeback.

Three minutes after the goal, Basaksehir were down to 10 men since Mahmut Tekdemir was sent off for the second yellow card.

The home side also could not equalize the game after Edin Visca missed a penalty in the 88th minute.

Having collected 69 points, second-placed Fenerbahce have closed the gap on leaders Besiktas to two points who still have a game in hand.

Galatasaray are now in third place with 65 points with seven games remaining of Super Lig.