Fenerbahce employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training Friday.

The Istanbul club tested all football players, technical staff and club personnel Tuesday but results from Thursday showed someone working at the team's premises was positive for COVID-19.

Another employee is suspected of having the virus.

The club has been monitoring employees and said they will be tested again Friday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 3,641 as Turkey recorded 57 additional deaths, while 4,782 patients recovering in the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.