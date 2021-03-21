Fenerbahce escape with 1-1 draw in Besiktas derby

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce bagged a 1-1 draw against Besiktas in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig derby with a late equalizer at Vodafone Park.

Home team Besiktas took the lead in minute 48 as Croatian central defender Domagoj Vida scored with a header.

In minute 61, Besiktas' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar wasted a critical one-on-one chance as Fenerbahce's Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saved the shot.

Fenerbahce had to take risks for an equalizer as the Yellow Canaries leveled the derby in the 89th minute.

Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan fired outside the area to score a brilliant goal.

Fenerbahce were encouraged after Ozan Tufan's goal and the visitors found a chance as well.

However, Ozan Tufan could not finish in the far post after the rebound by Besiktas goalie Ersin Destanoglu. Besiktas right back Valentin Rosier cleared it to corner.

In the 95th minute, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay saved the vicious shot taken by Besiktas forward Aboubakar.

Third-place Fenerbahce have 59 points in 30 matches. Besiktas are leading the Super Lig with 64 points. The Black Eagles have one match remaining.

– Fenerbahce craving for derby win

This season Fenerbahce were thirst for a derby victory against archrivals Besiktas and Galatasaray.

In the first half of the Super Lig, Fenerbahce lost to Besiktas 4-3 at Ulker Stadium.

On Sunday, Fenerbahce drew with Besiktas 1-1 at Vodafone Park.

Fenerbahce had a goalless drew with Galatasaray in the first half derby at Turk Telekom Stadium. But the Yellow Canaries lost the Galatasaray derby in February by 1-0 in Kadikoy.