By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce’s goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, will undergo surgery after suffering a wrist injury in training, the club said Saturday.

Bayindir fractured the scaphoid bone in his hand during shooting practice on Friday and decided to have surgery, according to the Turkish Super Lig Istanbul team.

The 23-year-old goalie is a vital part of Fenerbahce, playing 34 games this season.