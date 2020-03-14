Fenerbahce lose to 9-man Konyaspor

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor shutout Fenerbahce in Week 26 of the Turkish Super Lig.

IH Konyaspor found the match’s only goal with forward Riad Bajic in minute 41 at Konya Torku Arena. The win gave the Green-Whites 26 points, placing the team in the 14th spot in the standings.

Konyaspor defender Nejc Skubic and midfielder Omer Ali Sahiner were dismissed after receiving two red cards for fouls in the second-half of the match.

The Yellow-Canaries have yet to taste victory in the team’s last seven league matches.

Here are the results for the week 26:

MKE Ankaragucu – Caykur Rizespor: 2-1

Kasimpasa – Goztepe: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Genclerbirligi: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Fenerbahce: 1-0