Fenerbahce lose to ALBA Berlin 89-63 in EuroLeague

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko suffered a huge loss in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague after they were beaten by ALBA Berlin 89-63 Thursday in a Round 13 game.

Niels Giffey and Peyton Siva led the German side to victory at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Tarık Biberovic scored 13 points, while Danilo Barthel played with 9 points for the away team.

Fenerbahce Beko have recorded five wins and eight defeats in the EuroLeague this season.

ALBA Berlin secured their seventh victory in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Spanish side Valencia Basket toppled Anadolu Efes 76-74 with Klemen Prepelic's game-winning shot at La Fonteta.

Mike Tobey led the home team with 21 points while Derrick Williams scored 14 points.

Vasilije Micic and James Anderson each produced 16 points for Anadolu Efes.

Anadolu Efes have recorded six defeats in 13 games while Valencia Basket improved to 8-5 on the table.

Thursday results in EuroLeague:

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade – Olympiacos Piraeus: 79-81

ALBA Berlin – Fenerbahce Beko: 89-63

TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz – Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 63-67

Real Madrid – Zenit St Petersburg: 79-72

Valencia Basket – Anadolu Efes: 76-74