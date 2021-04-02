Fenerbahce lose to Barcelona 82-73 in EuroLeague

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague was ended Friday by Spain's Barcelona 82-73 victory at home.

Marko Guduric scored 19 points and Kyle O’Quinn added 17 for the home side at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Nando De Colo finished with 12 but Jan Vesely was forced to leave the game after injuring his left ankle in the first quarter.

Kyle Kuric came off the bench to add 16 points while Brandon Davies scored 13 with nine boards and Nikola Mirotic had 12 points for Barcelona which sealed the regular season in first place with the victory.

Fenerbahce Beko, which previously secured a place in the playoffs, recorded their thirteenth loss of the season.

Barcelona have 24 wins in 33 games.