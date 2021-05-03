Fenerbahce secure home win to stay in league title race

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Super Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory Monday against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home.

The Yellow Canaries finished the job early, scoring all their goals in the first half.

Fenerbahce midfielder Jose Sosa successfully converted a penalty in the sixth minute at Ulker Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Consecutive goals by forward Enner Valencia in the 12th minute and midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the 14th minute made it 3-0 for Fenerbahce, with the Yellow Canaries leading the first half.

Erzurumspor's Ozgur Sert scored near the end of the match. The consolation goal made the result 3-1 for Fenerbahce.

Second-place Fenerbahce secured a five-point gap against leaders Besiktas, who have racked up 81 points in 37 weeks.

Erzurumspor are now in the relegation zone with 37 points.

The 2020-21 Super Lig season is set to end in three weeks as Besiktas have a major advantage for the title.

The other title contenders, Galatasaray, are now in third position with 75 points, a point behind archrivals Fenerbahce.

Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are looking for Besiktas to make mistakes in the next three weeks.

This weekend will see a critical derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Galatasaray's home.

– Super Lig results:

Besiktas – Atakas Hatayspor: 7-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Caykur Rizespor: 0-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 5-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Goztepe: 2-3

Genclerbirligi – Galatasaray: 0-2

Medipol Basaksehir – MKE Ankaragucu: 2-1

Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Kasimpasa – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-0

Fenerbahce – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 3-1

Gaziantep – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1

– League table

Club P W D L GF GA +/- Pts 1.BESIKTAS 37 25 6 6 85 38 47 81 2.FENERBAHCE 37 23 7 7 67 37 30 76 3.GALATASARAY 37 23 6 8 70 33 37 75 4.TRABZONSPOR 37 17 13 7 45 34 11 64 5.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR 37 14 16 7 50 41 9 58 6.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR 38 16 9 13 55 42 13 57 7.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR 37 16 9 12 60 51 9 57 8.GAZIANTEP 37 14 12 11 54 46 8 54 9.GOZTEPE 37 13 12 12 55 51 4 51 10.FATIH KARAGUMRUK 37 13 12 12 52 49 3 51 11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR 37 11 12 14 47 47 0 45 12.CAYKUR RİZESPOR 37 11 12 14 48 59 -11 45 13.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR 38 9 16 13 40 53 -13 43 14.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHİR 37 11 10 16 41 55 -14 43 15.HELENEX YENI MALATYASPOR 37 9 14 14 43 49 -6 41 16.KASIMPASA 37 10 10 17 42 54 -12 40 17.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR 37 9 12 16 34 50 -16 39 18.MKE ANKARAGUCU 37 10 8 19 44 59 -15 38 19.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR 38 9 10 19 41 65 -24 37 20.GENCLERBIRLIGI 37 9 8 20 37 66 -29 35 21.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR 37 6 10 21 36 67 -31 28

– Next fixtures

All Super Lig matches to be played on Saturday are as follows:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Kasimpasa

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Medipol Basaksehir

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Gaziantep

Caykur Rizespor – Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor

Atakas Hatayspor – Yukatel Denizlispor

Fatih Karagumruk – Genclerbirligi

Goztepe – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Trabzonspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

MKE Ankaragucu – Fenerbahce

Galatasaray – Besiktas