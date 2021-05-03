Fenerbahce secure home win to stay in league title race

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Super Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory Monday against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home.

The Yellow Canaries finished the job early, scoring all their goals in the first half.

Fenerbahce midfielder Jose Sosa successfully converted a penalty in the sixth minute at Ulker Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Consecutive goals by forward Enner Valencia in the 12th minute and midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the 14th minute made it 3-0 for Fenerbahce, with the Yellow Canaries leading the first half.

Erzurumspor's Ozgur Sert scored near the end of the match. The consolation goal made the result 3-1 for Fenerbahce.

Second-place Fenerbahce secured a five-point gap against leaders Besiktas, who have racked up 81 points in 37 weeks.

Erzurumspor are now in the relegation zone with 37 points.

The 2020-21 Super Lig season is set to end in three weeks as Besiktas have a major advantage for the title.

The other title contenders, Galatasaray, are now in third position with 75 points, a point behind archrivals Fenerbahce.

Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are looking for Besiktas to make mistakes in the next three weeks.

This weekend will see a critical derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Galatasaray's home.

– Super Lig results:

Besiktas – Atakas Hatayspor: 7-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Caykur Rizespor: 0-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 5-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Goztepe: 2-3

Genclerbirligi – Galatasaray: 0-2

Medipol Basaksehir – MKE Ankaragucu: 2-1

Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Kasimpasa – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-0

Fenerbahce – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 3-1

Gaziantep – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1

– League table

Club

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

+/-

Pts

1.BESIKTAS

37

25

6

6

85

38

47

81

2.FENERBAHCE

37

23

7

7

67

37

30

76

3.GALATASARAY

37

23

6

8

70

33

37

75

4.TRABZONSPOR

37

17

13

7

45

34

11

64

5.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR

37

14

16

7

50

41

9

58

6.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR

38

16

9

13

55

42

13

57

7.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR

37

16

9

12

60

51

9

57

8.GAZIANTEP

37

14

12

11

54

46

8

54

9.GOZTEPE

37

13

12

12

55

51

4

51

10.FATIH KARAGUMRUK

37

13

12

12

52

49

3

51

11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR

37

11

12

14

47

47

0

45

12.CAYKUR RİZESPOR

37

11

12

14

48

59

-11

45

13.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR

38

9

16

13

40

53

-13

43

14.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHİR

37

11

10

16

41

55

-14

43

15.HELENEX YENI MALATYASPOR

37

9

14

14

43

49

-6

41

16.KASIMPASA

37

10

10

17

42

54

-12

40

17.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR

37

9

12

16

34

50

-16

39

18.MKE ANKARAGUCU

37

10

8

19

44

59

-15

38

19.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR

38

9

10

19

41

65

-24

37

20.GENCLERBIRLIGI

37

9

8

20

37

66

-29

35

21.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR

37

6

10

21

36

67

-31

28

– Next fixtures

All Super Lig matches to be played on Saturday are as follows:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Kasimpasa

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Medipol Basaksehir

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Gaziantep

Caykur Rizespor – Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor

Atakas Hatayspor – Yukatel Denizlispor

Fatih Karagumruk – Genclerbirligi

Goztepe – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Trabzonspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

MKE Ankaragucu – Fenerbahce

Galatasaray – Besiktas

