Fenerbahce secure home win to stay in league title race

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Super Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory Monday against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home.
The Yellow Canaries finished the job early, scoring all their goals in the first half.
Fenerbahce midfielder Jose Sosa successfully converted a penalty in the sixth minute at Ulker Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Consecutive goals by forward Enner Valencia in the 12th minute and midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the 14th minute made it 3-0 for Fenerbahce, with the Yellow Canaries leading the first half.
Erzurumspor's Ozgur Sert scored near the end of the match. The consolation goal made the result 3-1 for Fenerbahce.
Second-place Fenerbahce secured a five-point gap against leaders Besiktas, who have racked up 81 points in 37 weeks.
Erzurumspor are now in the relegation zone with 37 points.
The 2020-21 Super Lig season is set to end in three weeks as Besiktas have a major advantage for the title.
The other title contenders, Galatasaray, are now in third position with 75 points, a point behind archrivals Fenerbahce.
Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are looking for Besiktas to make mistakes in the next three weeks.
This weekend will see a critical derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Galatasaray's home.
– Super Lig results:
Besiktas – Atakas Hatayspor: 7-0
Yukatel Denizlispor – Caykur Rizespor: 0-1
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 5-1
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Goztepe: 2-3
Genclerbirligi – Galatasaray: 0-2
Medipol Basaksehir – MKE Ankaragucu: 2-1
Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1
Kasimpasa – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-0
Fenerbahce – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 3-1
Gaziantep – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-1
– League table
|
Club
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
+/-
|
Pts
|
1.BESIKTAS
|
37
|
25
|
6
|
6
|
85
|
38
|
47
|
81
|
2.FENERBAHCE
|
37
|
23
|
7
|
7
|
67
|
37
|
30
|
76
|
3.GALATASARAY
|
37
|
23
|
6
|
8
|
70
|
33
|
37
|
75
|
4.TRABZONSPOR
|
37
|
17
|
13
|
7
|
45
|
34
|
11
|
64
|
5.DEMIR GRUP SIVASSPOR
|
37
|
14
|
16
|
7
|
50
|
41
|
9
|
58
|
6.AYTEMIZ ALANYASPOR
|
38
|
16
|
9
|
13
|
55
|
42
|
13
|
57
|
7.ATAKAS HATAYSPOR
|
37
|
16
|
9
|
12
|
60
|
51
|
9
|
57
|
8.GAZIANTEP
|
37
|
14
|
12
|
11
|
54
|
46
|
8
|
54
|
9.GOZTEPE
|
37
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
55
|
51
|
4
|
51
|
10.FATIH KARAGUMRUK
|
37
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
52
|
49
|
3
|
51
|
11.ITTIFAK HOLDING KONYASPOR
|
37
|
11
|
12
|
14
|
47
|
47
|
0
|
45
|
12.CAYKUR RİZESPOR
|
37
|
11
|
12
|
14
|
48
|
59
|
-11
|
45
|
13.FRAPORT TAV ANTALYASPOR
|
38
|
9
|
16
|
13
|
40
|
53
|
-13
|
43
|
14.MEDIPOL BASAKSEHİR
|
37
|
11
|
10
|
16
|
41
|
55
|
-14
|
43
|
15.HELENEX YENI MALATYASPOR
|
37
|
9
|
14
|
14
|
43
|
49
|
-6
|
41
|
16.KASIMPASA
|
37
|
10
|
10
|
17
|
42
|
54
|
-12
|
40
|
17.HES KABLO KAYSERISPOR
|
37
|
9
|
12
|
16
|
34
|
50
|
-16
|
39
|
18.MKE ANKARAGUCU
|
37
|
10
|
8
|
19
|
44
|
59
|
-15
|
38
|
19.BUYUKSEHIR BELEDIYE ERZURUMSPOR
|
38
|
9
|
10
|
19
|
41
|
65
|
-24
|
37
|
20.GENCLERBIRLIGI
|
37
|
9
|
8
|
20
|
37
|
66
|
-29
|
35
|
21.YUKATEL DENIZLISPOR
|
37
|
6
|
10
|
21
|
36
|
67
|
-31
|
28
– Next fixtures
All Super Lig matches to be played on Saturday are as follows:
Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Kasimpasa
Demir Grup Sivasspor – Medipol Basaksehir
Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Gaziantep
Caykur Rizespor – Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor
Atakas Hatayspor – Yukatel Denizlispor
Fatih Karagumruk – Genclerbirligi
Goztepe – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor
Trabzonspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor
MKE Ankaragucu – Fenerbahce
Galatasaray – Besiktas