Fenerbahce sign Uruguayan defender Lemos

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football club Fenerbahce on Wednesday acquired Uruguayan defender Mauricio Lemos.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said that Lemos signed a three-year deal with the Istanbul club.

Lemos, 24, came from the Spanish La Liga 2 club, Las Palmas.

He also had played for Uruguay's Defensor Sporting Club, Russian team Rubin Kazan and Italy's Sassuolo.

The Uruguayan international scored one goal in 27 appearances for Las Palmas in the 2019-20 season.

Lemos is the second Uruguayan player in the Fenerbahce history.

His compatriot Diego Lugano was a Fenerbahce defender in 2006-2011.