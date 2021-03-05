Fenerbahce star Ozil suffers partial tears in his ankle

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce midfielder Mesut Ozil suffered a ruptured ankle ligament Thursday.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said the German football star of Turkish descent underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scan (MRI) which showed that he had partial tears in his ankle ligaments and intense swelling in his medial malleolus, or bone on the inside of his ankle. His treatment has begun.

The club did not disclose his return date.

Ozil had to be stretched off the pitch Thursday in the 64th minute after Fraport TAV Antalyaspor's Freddy tackled him in a league match.

The Fenerbahce star seemed to be unable to walk on his left foot and was subbed out.

Fenerbahce drew with Antalyaspor 1-1 in Istanbul.

Ozil left Arsenal to join Fenerbahce in January.

He has played in six Turkish Super Lig matches but did not score any goals or assists for Fenerbahce.