Fenerbahce suffer shock defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Adem Buyuk converted a penalty to score the opener while the away team doubled the lead with Umut Bulut's header in the 21st minute.

Turkish veteran forward Umut Bulut achieved to score against Fenerbahce with five different clubs as he played for Yeni Malatyaspor,Kayserispor,Galatasaray,Trabzonspor, Ankaragucu during his career.

In the second half, Youssouf Ndayishimiye made the score 3-0 and Yeni Malatyaspor sealed an easy win at Ulker stadium.

Fenerbahce lost three consecutive games at home for the first time in the league.

They suffered a third loss in the last five matches this season as Yeni Malatyaspor gained a fourth win.

Saturday's results in Super Lig:

Atakas Hatayspor – Fatih Karagumruk: 3-1

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Trabzonspor: 0-0

Caykur Rizespor – Goztepe: 3-2

MKE Ankaragucu – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 4-3

Fenerbahce – Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-3