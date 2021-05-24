Fenerbahce take lead over Pinar Karsiyaka in playoff semifinals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko defeated Pinar Karsiyaka 67-62 on Monday for a 2-1 lead in the ING Basketball Super League playoff semifinals.

Melih Mahmutoglu was the top scorer with 18 points for Fenerbahce Beko, while Nando de Colo had 15 points and Jan Vesely helped the team win Game 3 with 10 points and five rebounds.

Pinar Karsiyaka's Raymar Morgan finished the game with 15 points and Tony Taylor dropped 13 points at the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Karsiyaka Sports Hall in Izmir.

Fenerbahce Beko will advance to the final if they beat Pinar Karsiyaka in Game 4, scheduled to take place in Izmir on Wednesday.