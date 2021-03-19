Fenerbahce to play make or break derby on weekend

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce will visit Besiktas for a critical derby clash on Sunday as the visitors must get a win to maintain their title hopes in the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

The derby's home team, leaders Besiktas, took firm steps for the championship for several weeks as the Black Eagles are now on a six-match winning streak in the league.

Besiktas have 63 points in 28 matches. Third-place Fenerbahce have racked up 58 points in 29 weeks. Fenerbahce are chasing Galatasaray, who have 61 points.

Last weekend, Fenerbahce had a 2-1 home loss to underdogs Genclerbirligi, disappointing the Yellow Canaries.

Besiktas won the previous derby against Fenerbahce 4-3 at Ulker Stadium in November.

Sunday's showdown in Besiktas' home ground Vodafone Park, will kick off at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

– Fenerbahce star Ozil to miss derby

Three Fenerbahce players, including the team's German star Mesut Ozil, have injury problems.

Fenerbahce right back, Gokhan Gonul, has edema in his knee, his return is uncertain.

Two Fenerbahce players in the offense, German attacking midfielder Ozil and Argentine left winger Diego Perotti are ineligible for the Besiktas clash.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ozil has a ruptured ankle ligament injury and Perotti has been troubled by an Achilles tendon injury.

Meanwhile, Besiktas winger Gokhan Tore has been suffering from a calf strain, so he is likely to miss the derby as well.

– Besiktas forwards on fire

Besiktas forwards Vincent Aboubakar from Cameroon and Canadian national Cyle Larin are in very good form in the 2020-21 Super Lig as they are the Black Eagles' main goal threats.

Aboubakar scored 15 league goals this season and Larin added 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce's top scorer in the league is Mame Thiam, as the Senegalese winger scored six goals this season.

Fenerbahce duo Ecuadoran winger Enner Valencia and Greek attacking midfielder Dimitris Pelkas scored five goals each in the Super Lig.

– Super Lig fixtures

Friday:

Fatih Karagumruk – Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Galatasaray – Caykur Rizespor

Saturday:

Genclerbirligi – Kasimpasa

Goztepe – Demir Grup Sivasspor

Yeni Malatyaspor – Gaziantep

Trabzonspor – MKE Ankaragucu

Sunday:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Yukatel Denizlispor – Medipol Basaksehir

Besiktas – Fenerbahce