By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The game between Fenerbahce Beko and Anadolu Efes in the ING Basketball Super Lig was postponed due to coronavirus, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Friday.

The federation said that the matchday 29 game that was scheduled to be played today will not be played over coronavirus cases in the Fenerbahce Beko squad.

With Fenerbahce confirming new cases, the number of infections in the team rose to seven.