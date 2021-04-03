Fenerbahce's former player starts his coaching career

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce's former Brazilian player Alex de Souza, has joined Sao Paulo to begin his coaching career, he announced on Friday.

The 43-year-old signed with the Brazilian side, he said on Twitter.

He said he made his senior debut 26 years ago to the day on April 2, 1995.

The legendary player in Turkey with sensational performances for Fenerbahce, Alex, scored 171 goals and had 146 assists in 344 matches.

He won three league titles with Fenerbahce from 2004 to 2012 before ending his playing career in 2014.