Fenerbahce's Iagupova becomes EuroLeague Women MVP

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season award for the second time in a row.

"Landing back-to-back MVP awards, Alina Iagupova was the unanimous choice in the voting undertaken by coaches, media and supporters. The Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo star posted a series of her trademark all-action displays to guide her team to the Final Four," EuroLeague Women's website said in a statement Tuesday.

The 29-year-old shooting guard from Ukraine averaged 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season for Turkey's Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo.

Iagupova beat UMMC Ekaterinburg's Emma Meesseman and Alyssa Thomas of ZVVZ USK Praha, who shared runner-up honors in the MVP race.