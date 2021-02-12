Fernando Alonso in hospital after cycling accident

By Doga Kirmizioglu

ANKARA (AA) – Alpine Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was taken to a hospital after a cycling accident in Switzerland, his team announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Alpine F1 Team confirmed on Twitter that Alonso was involved in a road accident while cycling.

The 39-year-old Spanish racing driver “is conscious and well and awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning,” the statement said.

“The Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow,” it added.

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix in late March.

The F1 star won back-to-back Formula 1 titles with French manufacturer Renault in 2005 and 2006.