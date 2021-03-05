FIFA introduces rule change for accidental handballs

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – World football's governing body, FIFA, announced on Friday a rule change for accidental handballs when scoring a goal.

"Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence," FIFA said in a statement.

Various changes and clarifications to the laws of the game were agreed to at the 135th Annual General Meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) that was held by videoconference.

The meeting was moderated by the President of the Football Association of Wales, Kieran O’Connor, and led by the chairman of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.