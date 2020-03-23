Finland to shut down bars, eateries, restrict movement

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Northern European nation Finland on Monday announced that it will soon restrict movements and shut down restaurants and bars all over the country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the government was ready to take all necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic.

“The government is preparing for restrictions to close private facilities such as restaurants. Restrictions on movement are also under preparation,” said Marin on Twitter.

“The government is ready to take all necessary measures to contain the epidemic, ensure the carrying capacity of our health care system and protect those at risk,” she said.

The slew of new measures will take a few days to be implemented due to the strict legislation framework for government actions in the country.

Marin also said they are working under the pressure of time.

According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni also urged for imposing restrictions on movement in Finland.

Speaking to Yle, he said that nightclubs and bars will also be closed and further measures will be announced by Tuesday.

She also said there is no need for people to travel around the country and spread the virus.

According to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, Finland has 686 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The virus has claimed one victim so far.

There are over 349,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with a death toll topping 15,000, while more than 100,000 have recovered.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the worst-affected countries.