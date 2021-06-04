Fire in Turkish capital causes material damage

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – A fire broke out late Thursday at a chemical production center in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, causing significant material damage.

The incident took place in the Macunkoy neighborhood of Yenimahalle district and spread to nearby blocks, with thick black smoke covering the area.

A large number of police officers, firefighters and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas