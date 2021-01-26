Firm signs deal to produce Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey

By Murat Birinci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey will produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine following the completion of legal procedures and technology transfer, the head of Turkish pharmaceutical company VisCoran İlac Sanayii AS told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Noting that the deal was signed on Aug. 16 last year, VisCoran’s CEO, Ozturk Oran, said the company did not think to announce it until they get the license.

"At this stage, we are after technology transfer related to production sites. After the technology transfer and the procedures in Turkey's Ministry of Health are over, the vaccine will be allowed for use. Then pilot production and mass production will be started in Turkey," he said.

Oran stressed that the company is the partner for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine’s production in Turkey.

"First, Turkey's needs will be met. It may also be possible to export the surplus to other countries. Then Turkey can be an export base."

If the vaccine is produced in Turkey, a transfer of know-how from Russia to Turkey will be carried out, he said.

Last July, Russia's Healthcare Ministry issued accreditations to some clinics, allowing them to conduct screenings and human trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On Aug. 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's bid to become the first country to register a novel coronavirus vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

The vaccine has been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates as well as several other countries.