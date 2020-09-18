First lady to roll out new book on Turkish cuisine

By Havva Kara Aydin

ISTANBUL (AA) – The world will have a different reference for centuries-old Turkish cuisine with a new "centennial" cookbook, Turkey's first lady announced Friday.

Emine Erdogan introduced the gastronomy book on Twitter after hosting a meeting with academics in the culinary science and chefs.

She said the publication aims to promote the richness of Turkish cuisine internationally and will include Turkey's cultural codes with healthy, traditional and waste-free recipes.

The book will be published in the first days of the new year in Turkish and English and will later be translated into other languages.