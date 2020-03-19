Flamengo manager Jesus' second COVID-19 test negative

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – A Portuguese football manager in Brazil, Jorge Jesus on Thursday said that his second coronavirus test was negative.

"I received great news that my test for COVID-19 was negative. I am happy and grateful for the affection, support and concern for my health," Flamengo head coach Jesus said on his Instagram account and adding that he prays for all those affected by the COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old stated that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jesus previously managed Portuguese clubs, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Belenenses, Braga, Leiria and Vitoria Guimaraes and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal Riyadh.

He won the 2019 Copa Libertadores title with Flamengo.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has claimed 8,939 lives globally, most in China, according to global data maintained by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

At least 219,042 cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 158 countries and territories, with Europe as the new epicenter of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.