Flash floods kill 24 in Pakistan

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) – At least 24 people were killed, while more than 30 others injured in flash floods and landslides in northern and northwest Pakistan over the last 24 hours, officials and local media reported on Wednesday.

Massive rains and flash floods hit several districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders neighboring Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring 31, local broadcaster Geo New reported.

However, Taimur Ali, a spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, put the death toll at 16, admitting that unconfirmed reports of more casualties were coming from different districts of the province.

The death toll, he added, might shoot up once the reports are confirmed.

The worst-hit districts were scenic Swat valley, Buner, Chitral, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

Landslides caused by heavy rains, and flash floods have also disconnected several parts of these districts from rest of the country. A major highway that connects provincial capital Peshawar with Mardan district was also closed for traffic from different portions.

At least four bikers were killed when they were struck by landslide in Ghizr district of northern Gilgit-Baltistan region that borders China, Geo News reported.

The government has issued travel advisory for tourists urging them to contact the local administration before travelling to respective areas due to forecast of heavy rains in coming days.