Flood kills 2 people in northwestern Turkey

By Sergen Sezgin and Mehmet Tosun

BURSA/ANKARA, Turkey (AA) – At least two people in northwestern Turkey were killed by a flood caused by heavy rains, a local official said.

“Our teams are working in flood-hit areas,” Yakup Canbolat, governor of Bursa province, told Anadolu Agency.

The flood came in Kestel district of Bursa which paralyzed life in rural Dudakli, Narlidere, Aksu and Kayacik neighborhoods.

“Some houses in these neighborhoods are flooded,” Canbolat said, adding that 22-year-old disabled youth died in a house in Dudakli neighborhood.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu is also on his way to Kestel at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions to inspect the area.