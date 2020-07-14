Floods kill 2, injure 11 in Turkey’s Black Sea region

By Muhittin Sandikci and Hakan Burak Altunoz

RIZE, Turkey (AA) – Two people were killed and 11 injured early Tuesday in floods triggered by heavy rain in Turkey’s Black Sea region.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said they have been facing problems reaching 12 villages but all rescue team units were working in the region.

People injured in landslides in the villages of Yamac and Koprubas in Cayeli district were taken to the hospital.

Soylu said search and rescue efforts were ongoing for one person who was reported missing. However, later on, it was stated that the rescue team had found the person’s body in an area near his home.

Authorities said many homes had been damaged while three were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the region has started picking up again.