Football: 3 Fiorentina players recover from coronavirus

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Three players of Serie A club Fiorentina; Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, and Dusan Vlahovic have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

''ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce that tests have revealed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella, and Dusan Vlahovic are no longer positive for COVID-19,'' the Italian football club said in a statement on Sunday.

The club also thanked the doctors and nurses for their assistance to take care of people requiring medical help over the coronavirus.

More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has spread to at least 183 countries and territories so far.

Over 66,500 people died after contracting the virus, while more than 252,600 recovered after treatment.