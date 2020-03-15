Football: 5 Valencia staff contract coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish football club Valencia said Sunday four players and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

"All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures," it said on its website.

33-year-old defender Ezequiel Garay, who is among the infected, said on Instagram: "I feel very well, I have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated."

Also, Dominique Blanc, president of the Swiss football federation, tested positive for the virus.

The 70-year-old had himself tested after suffering mild symptoms. He is currently resting at home in quarantine.

“I'm feeling reasonably comfortable at the moment. I only feel mild flu symptoms," Blanc said.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

However, a vast majority of those who get infected recover.