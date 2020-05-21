Football: All Juventus players test negative for virus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Italian Serie A side Juventus confirmed Thursday that the whole team tested negative for the coronavirus.

"In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups," Juventus said on its website.

Keeping their distance, the players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups for several days now, the club added.

Serie A clubs have not played any game since the league was suspended on March 9.

On May 18, the Italian Football Federation announced that the league season will remain suspended until June 14.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, Italy is one of Europe's worst-hit countries with 227,364 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32,330 deaths.