Football: Arsenal beat Fulham in Premier League opener

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Arsenal defeated Fulham 3-0 in the English Premier League opening match.

Playing at Craven Cottage stadium, the Gunners found the opener with Alexandre Lacazette in the eighth minute, making it 1-0.

Gabriel Magalhaes doubled his team's lead in the 49th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 57th minute to give his team 3-0 lead.

Lacazette became the first player to open the scoring in two Premier League seasons.

The French forward had found a goal against Leicester City in the 2017-18 campaign.