Football: Arsenal beat Tottenham in North London derby

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Arsenal clinched a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a North London derby.

Erik Lamela scored the opening with an incredible rabona goal in the 33rd minute but the Gunners responded with Martin Odegaard in the 45th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner in minute 64 as Arsenal claimed a home victory at Emirates Stadium.

Lamela also got a red card in the 76th minute.

– Leicester City score 5 at King Power

Leicester City hammered Sheffield United 5-0 on their home ground, King Power stadium.

The Foxes found goals with Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho's hat-trick, Ayoze Perez, and Ethan Ampadu's own goal at home.

In the Premier League standings, Arsenal are in the number 10 spot with 41 points and Leicester City are in second place with 56.