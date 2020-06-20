Football: Arsenal lose to Brighton in stoppage time

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Brighton captured three points with a late win against Arsenal in a match Saturday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at American Express Community Stadium.

But after the break, things got livelier when Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe scored the opening goal in the 68th minute.

Brighton responded when defender Lewis Dunk put the ball in the net in the 75th minute.

French forward Neal Meupay scored the winning goal in the 94th minute to give the home team a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Brighton now has 32 points to place 15 in the standings. Arsenal is in tenth place with 40 points in England's top-tier football league.

– Friday's results:

Norwich – Southampton: 0-3

Tottenham Hotspur – Man. United: 1-1

– Saturday's results:

Watford – Leicester City: 1-1

Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal: 2-1

West Ham United – Wolverhampton: 0-2

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace: 0-2