Football: Arsenal release Greek defender Sokratis

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League side Arsenal parted ways with defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos under a mutual deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

“Working closely with Sokratis and his team, we have decided to cancel his contract by mutual consent,“ Arsenal said in a statement to announce Sokratis' departure.

“This gives Papa the freedom to negotiate a contract with a new club and return to action as soon as possible.“

The 32-year-old player moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and played 69 games for the Gunners.

The Greek international center-back was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season.